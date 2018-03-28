Charlotte Flair’s Ring Return Set, Finals For The WWE MMC, Live Viewership Tanks

Tonight’s WWE Mixed Match Challenge Week 11 bout saw Bobby Roode and Becky Lynch defeat Finn Balor and Sasha Banks to advance to the finals.

Becky was the replacement for SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair, who was out of the ring this week due to a minor dental operation she had this past Wednesday. Flair will return to MMC on next week’s show for the finals as she and Roode face Asuka and WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz. RAW General Manager Kurt Angle appeared on this week’s show to confirm that next week’s winners will earn $100,000 for their charity. Asuka and The Miz are fighting for Rescue Dogs Rock while The Robe Warriors are fighting for Girl Up.

Live viewership for this week’s episode on Facebook Watch peaked at just 65,600 live viewers. This is down from last week’s show, which peaked at 93,700 live viewers.

Below are a few shots from this week’s episode: