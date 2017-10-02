Charlotte On Possibly Headlining WrestleMania Against Rousey, Flair’s Health

WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair recently spoke with ESPN to promote her new book, “Second Nature.” Below are some of the highlights from the interview.

On possibly facing Ronda Rousey in the main event of WrestleMania: “I hope that’s the main event of WrestleMania. That’s my dream. I hope we can make it happen. She really opened the doors for a lot of women. Having that opportunity would be huge. I don’t know what her goals are, but it’s just cool that she wants to be a part of our world.”

On the popularity Rousey has being an influence within WWE: “I thank Ronda for opening the door for us. If Ronda had never been given that main event spot as a female and doing what she did with it, I don’t know if we would have ever been given that chance. Yeah, we were killing it at NXT, but I don’t know if the main roster audience and the business side would have thought the women could carry the main storyline and main event a pay-per-view and we did and I think that’s because they saw how popular Ronda was and if you give us a storyline, we can deliver and we did deliver, so I want to thank her.”

On what she learned from her father, Ric Flair’s recent health scare: “He’s good. He went home last week. I’d say a couple of positive things came out of it. I had to take two weeks off, which is the longest I’ve taken off since I’ve started. So I was able to slow down and realize it’s a marathon, not a sprint. Having that time with my dad was so great and it also made my dad realize that he’s 68. He has to slow down. They really did tell us that he wasn’t going to make it. That was so hard. They gave him a 20 percent chance and we said our goodbyes and then he made out of surgery and every day, he slowly got better.”

