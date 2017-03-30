Charlotte On WrestleMania 33 Being Held In Same Venue As Ric Flair’s Retirement

Former Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair recently spoke with Brian Fritz of Sporting News to promote her match with Sasha Banks, Nia Jax and Bayley for the RAW Women’s Championship at this Sunday’s WrestleMania 33 pay-per-view.

During the discussion, Charlotte spoke about her match this Sunday night being held in the same venue where he father, Ric Flair’s emotional retirement match took place back at WrestleMania 24.

“It’s crazy to think that because nine years ago, I just thought when I’m 30 I’m going to this old lady with three kids,” Charlotte said. “I don’t know. I just never pictured my life here. I look at pictures from WrestleMania 24 and it’s mind blowing to me and I’m in it.”

The daughter of the two-time WWE Hall Of Famer continued, “I can remember being in gorilla (backstage position just before superstars walk out) shaking and my lips quivering and thinking I have to walk out on stage in front of all these people and on television. And then I remember thinking my dad does this every night and all I have to do is stand there. I’m not even exaggerating. That’s how different of a person I am today.”

Check out the complete Charlotte Flair interview at SportingNews.com.