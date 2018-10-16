Charlotte Praises WWE NXT Star, Talks Being A Heel, Advice From Lita

Charlotte Flair recently spoke with The New York Post to promote her Last Woman Standing match with SmackDown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch at WWE Evolution. The full interview is at this link and below are highlights:

Being more comfortable as a heel:

“Because I think the go-to for me [as a heel] is easy that I always just go, ‘People just assume it’s because of my dad and that’s very easy to play off of. And to me that’s the easy way out, but since I’ve come to SmackDown and being in this new role, it’s having to show so many different layers and working from underneath as the bigger guy has been a great opportunity for me to work on things.”

Wanting to face WWE Hall of Famer Lita if she could face any Legend:

“I think having her as a mentor and then having the opportunity to face her would have to be a dream match … I just remember one time [her telling me] standing on the apron that regardless if it was a tag match and I was in the ring or not to hold my head up high and my chest up and show confidence in that I wanted to be tagged in.”

Praise for WWE NXT Superstar Bianca Belair:

“Obviously she’s super athletic. But to me, inside and outside of the ring, she carries herself like a star and she just oozes confidence.”