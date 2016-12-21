Charlotte Reveals What Her Favorite Match With Sasha Banks Is

Reigning RAW Women’s Champion Charotte Flair was recently interviewed by Raute Musik following her successful performance against Sasha Banks at this past Sunday’s WWE Roadblock: End of the Line pay-per-view.

Charlotte noted during the interview that she hasn’t watched back the 30-Minute Iron Woman match that she had with “The Boss” this past weekend.

I really haven’t had time to think about it. It was an honor being in an iron man match with Sasha. She really is my kryptonite. I’m really looking forward to 2017 and seeing who my next rivalry is.”

Additionally, the daughter of the legendary Ric Flair also spoke about what she feels was her best match against Banks thus far.

“Probably our Wrestlemania Triple Threat with her and Becky Lynch, just because it was our first Wrestlemania. And we surpassed expectations.”

Check out the complete Charlotte Flair interview above.