Charlotte Talks Potential Match With Ronda Rousey, Joking With Becky Lynch

Former Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair recently appeared as a guest on the Jim Norton and Sam Roberts Show on SiriusXM Radio to promote WrestleMania 33. Below are some of the highlights from the interview.

On a potential match with Ronda Rousey: “I’d say get in line sister. I look at it two ways. I think it would be an awesome opportunity, but right now the Women’s Championship is my focus. Ronda made great leaps and strides, [she] basically put UFC, women’s UFC, on the map. So when I’m out of the title picture, I’d say, yeah it’d be a fun, I don’t know, gimmick match, or like see what we can do. I’d rather be fighting for the Women’s Championship.”

On working well with Sasha Banks: “For the longest time I just listened because the girls had so much more experience than me. But like Sasha, we don’t talk, we just know each other’s bodies. Like I know what she does, she knows what I do and we just, if I move a certain way she knows what I’m going for.”

On joking with Becky Lynch during matches: “When Becky and I wrestle, we like joke the whole time. Sometimes in our comeback I’ll make funny noises and she’ll be like, ‘why are you doing that?’ Those are only at live events because if they pick that up on one of the cameras on TV, I can’t imagine…”

