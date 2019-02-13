Charlotte’s WWE Elimination Chamber Role, Randy Orton On His Real Advantage For EC, Chamber Theme

– As noted, Randy Orton won the Gauntlet Match main event of this week’s WWE SmackDown to earn the final entrance in the WWE Title Elimination Chamber match on Sunday at the Chamber pay-per-view in Houston. Orton will do battle against champion Daniel Bryan, Kofi Kingston, AJ Styles, Samoa Joe and Jeff Hardy, with the title on the line.

Above is post-show video of Kayla Braxton talking to Orton about the advantage he has going into the Chamber. The WWE veteran said, “Well, of course it’s a big advantage but I’d say an even bigger advantage is going into that Chamber as Randy Orton. See ya Sunday.”

– “Don’t Stop The Devil” by Dead Posey has been announced as the theme song for Sunday’s WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view from the Toyota Center in Houston, TX.

– Charlotte Flair took the mic during this week’s WWE SmackDown and revealed that she will be sitting ringside to watch Ruby Riott vs. RAW Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey at Sunday’s Elimination Chamber pay-per-view. Flair is currently scheduled to face Rousey, or whoever has the title, at WrestleMania 35 in April.

Flair also commented on the ringside appearance on Twitter. She wrote, “I’ll be front row to watch @RondaRousey & @RubyRiottWWE face-off to decide who gets to face the Queen in MY #Wrestlemania main event match. Might need you guys to help me pick a dress.”

