Charly Caruso Signs With ESPN, Is She Still With WWE?

Charly Caruso revealed on Instagram that she has joined ESPN. She will continue working for WWE.

Caruso noted that she will be working on SportsCenter updates for ESPN, starting today. She will also host the SportsCenter Snapchat show.

Below is her full post on the new gig:

Charly Arnolt…ESPN. WHAAAAAT!!! Been waiting my whole life to say those 4 letters! So yep, here I am—officially an ESPN employee! (No, I am NOT leaving WWE! That’s still my home and I am so happy there!) I’ll be doing a few things at ESPN from time to time for now, including SportsCenter updates and hosting the SportsCenter on Snapchat show. I’m still in disbelief. WWE + ESPN = KILLER COMBO! I am so incredible appreciative and fortunate for both of these wonderful opportunities! Check me out all day today and tomorrow doing SC updates #espn #sportscenter #sports #football #anchor #host #basketball #news #wwe #nyc #dreamcometrue #bucketlist #goals #lifeiscrazy