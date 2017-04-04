Check Out Nikki Bella’s Engagement Ring, Fans On Surprising RAW Appearances, Emma

– Below is up close video of Nikki Bella’s engagement ring from John Cena. As noted, the two were engaged to be married in the middle of the ring at WrestleMania 33 on Sunday.

– WWE has a new poll asking fans which appearance on the post-WrestleMania 33 RAW was the most surprising – The Revival, Emma, Finn Balor or WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle. As of this writing, 33% voted for Balor and 33% voted for Angle while 23% voted for Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder.

– Emma tweeted the following after making her return RAW on last night’s post-WrestleMania 33 episode: