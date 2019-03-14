Chelsea Green Injured In WWE NXT Dark Match, Surgery Today

As noted, Chelsea Green defeated Jessie Elaban in the dark match before last night’s WWE NXT TV tapings from Full Sail University.

Green took to Instagram after the match and revealed that she broke her wrist during the match. She will be undergoing surgery this morning.

This was the Full Sail debut for the former Laurel Van Ness.

You can see her full Instagram post below:

Today I had the opportunity to wrestle for the first time at Full Sail for @wwenxt after years of dreaming of it! Wow, it was everything I had imagined it would be!!!‬

Of course, with this job comes occupational hazards. ‬Unfortunately, I broke my wrist mid-match & will require surgery first thing tomorrow morning.

It sucks. I’m upset, I’m angry, I’m sore… but I’ll be back soon. This is just a tiny bump in the road to many goals I have set for 2019!