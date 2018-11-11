CHIKARA Don’t Go To Sleep Results – 11/10/18

1. Callux the Castigator defeated Fire Ant.

2. Elimination Tag Team Match: The Creatures of the Deep (Hermit Crab & Cajun Crawdad) defeated The Colony (Green Ant & Thief Ant), The Nouveau Aesthetic (BLANK & Still Life With Apricots and Pears), and Blanche Babish & Jeremy Leary

– The Colony were eliminated by The Nouveau Aesthetic (BLANK eliminated Thief Ant)

– The Nouveau Aesthetic were eliminated by Babish & Leary (Babish eliminated Still Life)

– Babish & Leary were last eliminated by Crab and Crawdad (Crawdad eliminated Leary)

3. Hype Rockwell defeated The Proletariat Boar of Moldova

4. Lucas Calhoun defeated Missile Assault Man via disqualification when The Proteus Wheel interfered.

5. Travis Huckabee, Hallowicked, Sonny Defarge & Cornelius Crummels defeated Solo Darling, Boomer Hatfield, Razerhawk & Danjerhawk when Huckabee submitted Solo Darling to her own Sharp Stinger hold.

Joey Janela announced Beyond Wrestling’s Cibernetico squad for November 24th: Chris Dickinson, Brian Milonas, Cam Zagami, Ryan Galeone, John Silver, Alex Reynolds, and NICK GAGE.

6. Ophidian submitted Rory Gulak to the Death Grip.

7. Grand Championship: Dasher Hatfield, the Interim Grand Champion, retained the title on behalf of his step cousin-in-law “Mr. Touchdown” Mark Angelosetti, against The Whisper, pinning him with a deadlift superplex.

Credit: PWPonderings