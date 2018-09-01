CHIKARA King Of Trios 2018 Results – 08/31/2018

Easton, PA – 8.31.2018

All matches were first round matches in the King of Trios tournament.

1. Ancient Order of the Nations (Mick Moretti, Adam Hoffman & Jack Bonza) defeated Xyberhawx Techno Union (Razerhawk, Nytehawk & Danjerhawk) when the Nations hit their version of the Ant Hill on Razerhawk.

2. The ResistANTce (Fire Ant, Green Ant & Thief Ant) defeated The Dark Lords of the Proteus (Callux the Castigator, Frantik & Volgar) when Fire Ant pinned Frantik with the Beach Break.

3. The Nexus Alliance (PJ Black, Fred Rosser & Tyrone Evans) defeated The Regime (Juan Francisco de Coronado, Rick Roland & Sloan Caprice) when Black hit a springboard 450 splash on Coronado.

4. The Raiders of the Beyond (Cam Zagami, Brian Milonas & Chris Dickinson) defeated The Millennium Throwbacks (“Mr. Touchdown” Mark Angelosetti, Dasher Hatfield & Boomer Hatfield) via referee stoppage after Angelosetti took a spill to the floor as Dickinson attempted to suplex him over the top rope.

5. The Ohanka Gang (Jean-Pierre Lafitte, Rey Bucanero, & Katarina Leigh) defeated The Society of the Deep (Merlok, Hermit Crab & Cajun Crawdad) w/Oceanea when PCO pinned Crab with a Moonsault.

6. The F.I.S.T. Order (Icarus, Travis Huckabee & Tony Deppen) defeated The Galactic Wildlife Commission (ThunderFrog, Air Wolf & Wildcat) when Huckabee pinned Air Wolf with a bridging butterfly suplex.

7. The New Republic (Kikutaro & Los Ice Creams (El Hijo del Ice Cream & Ice Cream Jr.)) defeated Sisters of the Mighty (Mighty Molly, Aja Perera & Solo Darling) when Kikutaro caught Perera with a small package.

8. Tokyo Joshi Freedom Fighters (Miyu Yamashita, Yuka Sakazaki & Shoko Nakajima) defeated The SHIMMER Collective (Madison Eagles, Shazza McKenzie & Jessica Troy) when Sakazaki pinned McKenzie with the Magical Magical Girl Splash.

