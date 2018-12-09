CHIKARA Let’s Get Invisible Season 19 Finale Results – 12/08/18

Philadelphia, PA – 12.8.2018

Commentary: Scott Holladay, Dasher Hatfield, Bryce Remsburg, Juan Francisco de Coronado, Mike Quackenbush,

1. Juan Francisco de Coronado taps out Green Ant to the Coronado Clutch in 9:05.

2. Elimination Match

– Los Ice Creams were eliminated at 7:33 when Crummels pinned Hijo with a schoolboy.

– F.I.S.T. were eliminated at 14:43 when Babish submitted Deppen to the Soda Jerk.

– Jeremy Leary & Blanche Babish were elimanted at 16:27 when Defarge and Crummels hit Leary with a lariat/chop block combination.

3. BLANK (w/Still Life With Apricots and Pears) defeated Penelope Ford in 7:30, blasting her with a forearm to the back of the head as she comes off the ropes with a back handspring. BLANK then put her in a pose and had Still Life With Apricots and Pears take a photo of her.

4. Philadelphia Street Fight: Lucas Calhoun, Missile Assault Man & Axel Ford defeated The Proteus Wheel (Callux the Castigator, Frantik, Volgar & Professor Nicodemus) in 13:23 when Missile pinned Nicodemus after a Scorpion Death Drop.

5. Hallowicked pinned Boomer Hatfield with three Nightmares (super snapmares) in 5:56.

6. The Creatures of the Deep (Oceanea, Merlok, Hermit Crab & Cajun Crawdad) defeated The Colony (Fire Ant & Thief Ant) & Xyberhawx 2000 (Razerhawk & Danjerhawk) when Razerhawk was pinned by Oceanea and Merlok’s Tidal Wave in 12:46.

7. Solo Darling submitted Travis Huckabee to Travis’ own Golden Dream submission hold.

8. Campeonatos de Parejas: Princess KimberLee & The Whisper defeated The Closers to become the NEW Campeones de Parejas.

– The Closers took the first fall in 4:29 when Caprice hooked KimberLee’s trunks during a schoolboy pin.

– KimberLee took the second fall when she pinned Roland at 7:47 after Roland missed a moonsault.

– An argument led to KimberLee German suplexing The Whisper onto Caprice (without her knowing it) leading to Whisper pinning Capice and the pair becoming new Campeones at 13:14.

9. Grand Championship: Interim champion Hatfield defeated Ophidiain with a rolling elbow in 16:22.

– After the match, “Mr. Touchdown” Mark Angelosetti, the actual Grand Champion, announced he is cleared to compete again as of this Monday. Hatfield then attack Angelosetti and took the title with him!