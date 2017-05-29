Chris Benoit Photo Used In Marketing Campaign Fail, Fans On Extreme Rules, AJ Styles

– A social ad campaign by UK chip brand Walkers has backfired after users were asked to send in selfies that would appear on bags of chips. The campaign made headlines after photos of murderers, terrorists and child molesters were submitted. Walkers was forced to issue a statement to apologize after shutting the campaign down but as seen below, Chris Benoit was one of the photos used:

– WWE has a new poll asking fans which Extreme Rules match they’re most looking forward to. As of this writing, 63% voted for Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins vs. Finn Balor vs. Samoa Joe vs. Bray Wyatt while 19% voted for Cesaro & Sheamus vs. RAW Tag Team Champions The Hardys in a Steel Cage match, 9% voted for Bayley vs. RAW Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss in a Kendo Stick on a Pole match, 5% voted for The Miz vs. WWE Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose where the title can change hands on a DQ and the rest voted for Austin Aries vs. WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville in a Submission match.

– WWE posted this video with Corey Graves looking at 6 AJ Styles matches we wish we could see – Shawn Michaels, Bret Hart, Rey Mysterio, Ric Flair, The Rock and Edge.