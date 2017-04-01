Chris Jericho Claims Injured Ankle Has Forced Him Out Of WrestleMania 33 Match

Chris Jericho is known to have some fun with the WWE Universe when it comes to social media.

In what many are assuming is an April Fool’s Joke, WWE Superstar Chris Jericho took to Instagram on Saturday to post a photo of his badly bruised and swollen ankle, which he claims was checked by a doctor who told him he would not be able to compete in his scheduled match against Kevin Owens at this Sunday’s WrestleMania 33 pay-per-view.

Jericho posted the following photo via his official Instagram page this afternoon along with a comment that read: “Bad news guys….tore up my Anke in training and it doesn’t look good. Doc says my match tomorrow at #Wrestlemania is off. I’ll keep you posted…. #badluck #crappytiming”