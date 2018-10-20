Chris Jericho Comments on Starting Own Wrestling Company

As noted yesterday, there rumors swirling that Chris Jericho would be starting his own wrestling promotion along with Jim Ross. Well Jericho’s timeline must’ve been blowing up because he took to Twitter to respond to the rumors.

I’m starting my own wrestling company? AWESOME! Im also starting my own movie studio w #LadyGaga, my own carwash w #Bono & my own bakeshop! — Chris Jericho (@IAmJericho) October 20, 2018

As many of you may know, Jericho has been known as a troll on Twitter, so just because he is making a joke of the claims does not mean that they are not true. Only time will tell.