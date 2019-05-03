WWE Hall of Famer “Superstar” Billy Graham is once again asking fans to donate money to the GoFundMe campaign that he launched back in January 2018 at this link. As of this writing, Graham has raised $12,885 of a $25,000 goal, raised by 320 people in 15 months.

Above is new video of Graham talking to Hannibal TV about his health issues and the campaign. Graham has issued a plea to fans to help with medical costs as he requires assistance in dealing with a serious heart condition. Graham said he suffers from shortness of breath, skin cancer on numerous parts of his body, and he has trouble walking because he needs a hip replacement. Graham is currently unable to walk or stand without a crutch.

Chris Jericho donated $1,500 to Graham’s campaign just 4 days ago, according to the GoFundMe page. WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page donated $500 14 months ago and former WWE star Marc Mero donated the same amount around the time DDP did. The other top donations are $1,000 from Steve Archer and $500 from a man named Michael W.

Graham went into detail on the “catastrophic health issues” he has with his left hip and the surgery needs at the Mayo Clinic in Phoenix on the GoFundMe page description. The Hannibal TV video above was filmed at the Mayo Clinic last Friday, April 26. The most recent update to the campaign before this one was posted 11 months ago. Graham noted then that he worked out a deal with the hospital where the cost of surgery was lowered from $40,000 to $25,000.

Another former WWE Superstar who is asking for help is WWE Legend Kamala. Former WWE Superstar B. Brian Blair has launched a GoFundMe campaign for The Ugandan Giant at this link. As of this writing, they have raised $15,364 of a $12,750 goal, raised by 366 people in 29 days. The highest donation to this campaign is $5,000, also made by Jericho 14 days ago. There are three donations of $500, apparently made by fans, and one anonymous $300 donation. The other top donations are $250 and $200, plus a few $100 donations, including one made by Blair.

Kamala spoke with The Tampa Bay Times this week and said he’s suffering from diabetes and dealing with mounting medical bills, plus he owes $13,000 to the IRS. Kamala has had both of his legs amputated over the past few years due to complications from diabetes.

Blair launched the GoFundMe when he heard about Kamala’s troubles continuing. Kamala commented on the help from Blair and Jericho.

“I didn’t know where I was going to find help,” Kamala said. “Brian is a good friend who I wrestled many times and I thank him so much. Chris just knocked it out. I know who he is from TV, but I can’t remember ever meeting Chris.”

“Chris is a wonderful man,” Blair added. “He has a heart for helping his brothers and sisters from wrestling.”

Jericho did not leave a comment with his donation to Graham, but he did include a note with his donation to Kamala. He wrote, “God bless you James! Thx for the years of entertaining!”

Several fans indicated in comments left with their donations that they were inspired to give to both legends thanks to Jericho.

Kamala told The Tampa Bay Times that he will pay $2,000 in back property taxes and $9,500 in back state income taxes when he receives the money from the campaign. The rest of the money will go to repairs to his Ford Excursion, which has almost 400,000 miles on it.

Kamala said his only source of income these days is Social Security. He accepted responsibility for failing to manage his diabetes over the years, which caused the amputation of both of his legs below the knee, and dialysis three times per week.

“People think I earned millions of dollars because I wrestled guys like Hogan,” Kamala said. “That’s not the truth.”

Blair is President of the Cauliflower Alley Club, which was founded to help wrestlers in need like Kamala. The non-profit caps annual payments to $2,000 and they have made payments to Kamala for the past 5 years. Blair noted that Kamala needed more help, so he created the GoFundMe. He said, “James needed more, so I did more.”