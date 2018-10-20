Chris Jericho and Jim Ross Starting a Wrestling Promotion?

Sescoops is reporting that Jim Ross and Chris Jericho have been working with agent Barry Bloom to start a new wrestling promotion. JR’s contract with WWE expires in the near future and he has not renewed. He sent out feelers to select WWE performers, and Jericho has been handling the New Japan side of things. Recently Bloom was in Japan taking meetings related to this deal.

It is being reported that the company will be financed by the Khan family. Shahid Khan is one of the richest men in the world. He owns the NFL’s Jacksonville Jaguars and Fulham F.C. of the English Premier League. Tony, Shahid’s son, is a wrestling fan and has been helping it get off the ground. He follows a few wrestlers on Twitter, including Cody Rhodes, Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks and Marty Scurll. It was also noted that Cody and the Young Bucks, along with Adam Page and others, are on board with being a part of the project. Although other members of the Bullet Club are interested, Kenny Omega’s status is unclear.

It is also worth noting that Bill Goldberg is a client of Barry Bloom.

The report also says that talks are underway for a television show with AXS TV, but a rep from AXS TV is denying it.

The rumored time for a launch is between late 2019-early 2020.

Credit: SEScoops