All Elite Wrestling’s Chris Jericho took to Twitter after WWE Money In the Bank and posted comments on the surprise return of Brock Lesnar.

As noted, Lesnar made a surprise return in the men’s MITB Ladder Match and won the briefcase. Some fans online are interpreting the comments from AEW’s top star as a troll jab at WWE and The Beast.

Jericho wrote, “Awesome to see @BrockLesnar win the #MoneyInTheBank match…even though he wasn’t officially entered! Brock is the future of the biz and this perfect example of genius booking shows why @WWE will remain on top FOREVER! #GoBrockGo”

For those who missed it, Jericho previously took to Twitter to troll WWE, Ring of Honor, Impact Wrestling and Lesnar after the WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view back in January.

Those tweets saw Jericho claim that AEW is only interested in “maybe 6-8” talents from WWE, ROH and Impact. He wrote, “Hey @wwe, @ringofhonor & @IMPACTWRESTLING … I love watching you push all your randoms, But just know that we are interested in maybe 6-8 of your talents total. We don’t need you! @AEWrestling”

Regarding Lesnar, Jericho wrote after the Rumble, “Intimidation and fear goes a LONG way in our business guys. But let’s be honest, @BrockLesnar needs to pull up his pants and lose the gut… the dream is over dude. I don’t play by the script… @wwe @AEWrestling”

Those post-Rumble tweets were deleted by Jericho. He also told fans that he was not drunk-tweeting that night.

You can see Jericho’s full post-MITB tweet below: