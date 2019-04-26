Former WWE Superstar and new AEW signing Chris Jericho had made some interesting comments regarding Dean Ambrose. Jericho recently spoke to the UK’s Express newspaper and stated that Ambrose would fit right in with AEW as well has having some huge praise for the former WWE Champion.

When asked how he would fit in Jericho replied saying “same way he did in WWE.” Jericho went further, stating that “he’s a star, he’s a great performer, he’s a great character. I think he would mix right in with those guys.”

Jericho had some more praise for the former Lunatic Fringe, saying that “when you get a great performer, it doesn’t matter what company they were before because they’re in a top level.”

Y2J has also stated that he has not contacted Ambrose about joining All Elite Wrestling. “I have not [contacted Ambrose], Jericho said. “Only Dean knows what Dean wants. It’s a grind, and not just the physical aspect of it but there’s a mental standpoint. It’s hard to work matches sometimes four days a week, five days a week. Sometimes you need a break from the business. I’m sure if he wants to come to AEW he’d be more than welcome.”