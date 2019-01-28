Chris Jericho Trolls Brock Lesnar, WWE, ROH & Impact

AEW’s Chris Jericho took to Twitter after the WWE Royal Rumble and trolled WWE, Ring of Honor and Impact Wrestling. He also took a shot at WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar.

Jericho said AEW is only interested in “maybe 6-8” talents from WWE, ROH and Impact. He wrote, “Hey @wwe, @ringofhonor & @IMPACTWRESTLING … I love watching you push all your randoms, But just know that we are interested in maybe 6-8 of your talents total. We don’t need you! @AEWrestling”

Regarding Lesnar, Jericho wrote, “Intimidation and fear goes a LONG way in our business guys. But let’s be honest, @BrockLesnar needs to pull up his pants and lose the gut… the dream is over dude. I don’t play by the script… @wwe @AEWrestling”

Jericho also said AEW wasn’t interested in Tyler Breeze or Zack Ryder, and told another fan he wasn’t drunk-tweeting. You can see all of the related tweets below:

