Chris Jericho Trolls Brock Lesnar, WWE, ROH & Impact

AEW’s Chris Jericho took to Twitter after the WWE Royal Rumble and trolled WWE, Ring of Honor and Impact Wrestling. He also took a shot at WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar.
Jericho said AEW is only interested in “maybe 6-8” talents from WWE, ROH and Impact. He wrote, “Hey @wwe, @ringofhonor & @IMPACTWRESTLING … I love watching you push all your randoms, But just know that we are interested in maybe 6-8 of your talents total. We don’t need you! @AEWrestling”
Regarding Lesnar, Jericho wrote, “Intimidation and fear goes a LONG way in our business guys. But let’s be honest, @BrockLesnar needs to pull up his pants and lose the gut… the dream is over dude. I don’t play by the script… @wwe @AEWrestling”
Jericho also said AEW wasn’t interested in Tyler Breeze or Zack Ryder, and told another fan he wasn’t drunk-tweeting. You can see all of the related tweets below:
Not interested… https://t.co/ocJp7zvmoh
Ummm not drunk at all… https://t.co/ILGRg07OWf
Intimidation and fear goes a LONG way in our business guys. But let’s be honest, @BrockLesnar needs to pull up his pants and lose the gut… the dream is over dude. I don’t play by the script… @wwe @AEWrestling
Hey @wwe, @ringofhonor & @IMPACTWRESTLING … I love watching you push all your randoms, But just know that we are interested in maybe 6-8 of your talents total. We don’t need you! @AEWrestling
