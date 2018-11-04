Chris Jericho Unable to Return to WWE Due to His Cruise?

Dave Meltzer mentioned Wrestling Observer Radio that Chris Jericho might not be able to make a WWE return and keep up his cruise seeing how many indie guys he invited aboard. Jericho asked WWE first, but the idea was shot down, so he did it without him and at this point, it might be something he’s not going to be willing to give up.

Meltzer said, “I don’t sense him going back to WWE because if he goes to WWE — could he do the cruise with independent guys? He was completely with them when he announced it and then he had to make a deal with Ring Of Honor to get talent cause he obviously went to WWE first with the idea and they didn’t want anything to do with it.”