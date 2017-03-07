Chris Jericho vs. Kevin Owens For U.S. Title Announced For WrestleMania 33

A new title match was made official for during Monday night’s post-WWE episode of RAW.

Joining the WrestleMania 33 lineup is a battle of former friends as WWE United States Champion meets in singles competition.

After turning on Jericho and beating him down on RAW and again at multiple live events in Germany, Jericho repayed the favor to Owens by distracting him and costing him the WWE Universal Championship in his match with Bill Goldberg at Sunday night’s Fastlane pay-per-view.

WrestleMania 33 takes place on Sunday, April 2nd from Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida.