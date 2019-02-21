Christian On Brock Lesnar vs. Seth Rollins & Their Styles, Why Female Superstars Should Main Event WrestleMania 35

Christian recently spoke with The Express in the UK to promote the new show he is hosting on The History Channel, Knight Fight. The interview can be found here and here. The WWE veteran said he believes WrestleMania 35 is the right time to have the women’s division headline the biggest show of the year. He praised Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch and RAW Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey.

“On our podcast we said probably six months or so ago that it wouldn’t be outside the realm of possibility to see the women headline WrestleMania this year,” Christian said. “And I think this would be the year to do it. I think that we have the huge superstar like Ronda Rousey whose track record speaks for itself and also the great matches that she’s put on in WWE. And I think Becky Lynch at this point in time is probably the hottest act in not just the women’s division but the entire wrestling business – coupled with the talent of Charlotte, obviously one of the top women’s stars as well.”

He continued, “I’m not sure which way they’re going to go with the match. I think it’s long overdue, I think this is the year. You have to strike when the iron is hot and women’s wrestling has never been hotter.”

Christian also spoke on Seth Rollins vs. WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 35 and said he believes Rollins can finish what WWE Intercontinental Champion Finn Balor started – defeating Lesnar.

“Yeah, he can win,” Christian said. “I think that we saw with Finn Balor, I thought Finn was going to win the match to be honest with you. When there’s that dynamic with a more athletic performer, a smaller guy than Brock, I just think that the contrast of those two styles works really well together and everyone thinks it would be a shock if Seth won.”