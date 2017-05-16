CM Punk Competing On MTV Tonight, New Dean Ambrose Merchandise, WWE Stock

– As noted, The Miz will return to MTV tonight to host the reunion for “The Challenge: Invasion of the Champions” competition at 8pm EST. This will air right before the season premiere of MTV’s “The Challenge: Champs vs. Pros” competition, which features CM Punk as one of the pros. The six-week competition, filmed last month in California, features pro athletes going against MTV Challenge champions with $100,000 up for grabs to be split between one man and one woman. Money won by the athletes will go to a charity of their choice. Punk is listed as a UFC fighter and will be competing on behalf of the PAWS Chicago charity.

MTV’s bio for Punk reads like this, “CM Punk, born Phil Brooks, is a UFC fighter. Prior to making his UFC debut, he was a WWE Superstar and two-time WWE Champion. In addition, he has worked with the Chicago Cubs, Chicago Blackhawks and the NHL Network as a guest analyst. Punk has accumulated a large social media following and is teaming up with “The Challenge” to benefit PAWS Chicago.”

Punk can be seen in the trailer at this link.

– WWE stock was down 0.71% today, closing at $19.50 per share. Today’s high was $19.71 and the low was $19.35.

– As seen below, WWE Shop has released a new "No Good Dean Goes Unhinged" t-shirt for WWE Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose and new Metals die-cast figures.