CM Punk Ready To Fight Again?, Several Birthdays Today, Jinder Mahal Talks WWE Title

– Below is video of Jinder Mahal ranting to the camera after last night’s WWE SmackDown, which saw WWE Champion AJ Styles defeat The Singh Brothers in a Handicap Match. The Modern Day Maharaja says he’s been the most dominant force in WWE as he held the WWE Title with class and dignity for 6 months. Jinder says he raised the profile of the WWE Title every time he stepped in the ring and AJ only won the title because he was busy preparing for WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar. Jinder says AJ is the luckiest man he knows as he snuck away with another win this week. Jinder says AJ robbed him of taking the WWE Title to his homeland of India. Jinder goes on and says he will take back what is his at WWE Clash of Champions.

– RAW Superstar Dana Brooke turns 29 years old today while WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler turns 68, Hall of Famer “Mean” Gene Okerlund turns 75, former WWE Champion JBL turns 51 and Dutch “Zeb Colter” Mantell turns 68.

– It looks like former WWE Champion CM Punk may be ready for his second fight in the UFC as UFC President Dana White noted at a media lunch in Las Vegas yesterday that Punk will be heading to Detroit for UFC 218 this weekend and he wants to talk to the boss, presumably about his next fight. White made these comments to journalists: