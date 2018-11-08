CM Punk Signs New Deal To Do MMA Commentary

CM Punk has signed on to be a commentator for Cage Fury Fighting Championships.

Punk’s commentary debut for CFCC will take place at CFCC 71 on December 14 in Atlantic City, New Jersey. The event will air on UFC Fight Pass.

Punk will call the action with veteran broadcaster Mike Gill and longtime CFCC voice Brian Palakow.

“I can’t wait for this opportunity to call the CFFC fights on UFC Fight Pass,” Punk said in a press release. “CFFC has a long history of putting on exciting fights featuring some of the sport’s up-and-coming athletes. This card is going to be a lot of fun and I’m really excited to have the chance to be a part of it.”