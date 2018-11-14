CM Punk On TV With The NWA Owner Tonight, Paige VanZant Meets With Stephanie McMahon, Takeover Panel

– UFC fighter Paige VanZant recently spoke with MMA Weekly to promote her return to the Octagon at the UFC on ESPN+ Fight Night event in January. She remains focused on her UFC career and earning a title shot but she’s still interested in possibly working for WWE in the future. There has been interest between WWE and VanZant for several years now.

“I’m not ready to leave the UFC just yet. I love being a professional fighter and I still have a long career ahead of me. I also think the WWE is an amazing organization and it’s a very athletic entertainment industry which would suit me,” VanZant said about WWE while attending the recent Web Summit in Portugal, while WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon was also there. “There’s probably huge potential for a crossover down the line and of course I’m a big fan of what they do, so it would be great to be a part of. I got the opportunity to talk to Stephanie for a little bit on Tuesday which was great.”

– Charly Caruso, Sam Roberts and Pat McAfee have been announced for the WWE NXT “Takeover: War Games II” pre-show panel. WWE previously announced the pre-show for 6pm ET but now it’s scheduled to begin at 6:30pm ET. Remember to join us then for live coverage. The pre-show will air on the WWE Network, the WWE website, the WWE App, YouTube, Facebook and Twitter.

– CM Punk will join NWA owner Billy Corgan and other Chicago celebrities on WGN tonight between 7pm and 9pm for a WGN Primetime Special. Punk tweeted the following on the appearance, calling it like “Battle of the Network Stars” but local: