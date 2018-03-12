CM Punk’s Second UFC Fight Set?

It looks like former WWE Champion CM Punk has confirmed his return to the UFC’s Octagon.

Punk indicated on Twitter today that his second MMA fight will take place in his hometown of Chicago on Saturday, June 9th at UFC 225. No word yet on Punk’s opponent but it was reported a few weeks ago that Punk may be facing Mike Jackson, who also has a record of 0-1.

Punk left WWE in 2014 and later made his UFC debut at UFC 203 in September 2016. He quickly lost to Mickey Gall via submission in the first round.

Punk had the following exchange with a fan and teased the fight for June 9th:

So when are we gonna see you cry again in the Octagon? 😂 @CMPunk — Luchaman0miedo (@Luchaman0miedo) March 12, 2018