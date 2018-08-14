Cody And The Young Matches Defending ROH Six Man Titles At 2300 Arena

*ARTICLE CONTAINS ROH TELEVISION SPOILERS*

Just minutes from his hometown, “The American Nightmare” Cody teamed with the IWGP Heavyweight Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks and dethroned arguably the greatest trio in the young history of the ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Championships, The Kingdom.

Although the conclusion of the bout may leave some question marks and add validity to Matt Taven, TK O’Ryan, and Vinny Marseglia’s claims of conspiracy, the ROH Board of Directors have upheld Bullet Club’s victory. The trio will make their first defense in Philadelphia against one of the largest trios in ROH history!

ROH WORLD SIX-MAN TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP

ROH WORLD SIX-MAN TAG TEAM CHAMPIONS BULLET CLUB (“AMERICAN NIGHTMARE” CODY & IWGP HEAVYWEIGHT TAG TEAM CHAMPIONS THE YOUNG BUCKS) VS. SILAS YOUNG & THE BOUNCERS (BEER CITY BRUISER & BRIAN MILONAS)

For months in early 2017, former ROH World Television Champion Silas Young and Beer City Bruiser told the world they would find a third man to take on the Kingdom for the ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Championships. The duo found the perfect partner in January 2018 when the massive Brian “Kingpin” Milonas emerged, forming a tag team with Bruiser known as The Bouncers and a trio with the two men from Milwaukee.

The trio has proved championship-contention-worthy in their bouts with teams like Kenny King and Coast 2 Coast and recently on ROH TV in the six-man gauntlet. In Philly, they get a shot to dethrone Bullet Club in their first defense!

Bullet Club will need to find a quick answer for the size and brawling of Young and the Bouncers, as the sheer size of even their smallest member, Young, may make it difficult for The Young Bucks to hit their signature offense or for Cody to effectively hit his power moves! This first-time World Six-Man Tag Team Championship bout comes to Philadelphia Excellence! Who will leave the City of Brotherly Love with gold around their waists? Join us LIVE to find out!

