Cody Blasts Reigns At ROH iPPV, Jimmy Jacobs Mocks WWE Firing During Show

Ring Of Honor World Champion Cody (Rhodes) managed to once again get the wrestling world talking and wrestling-related social media channels buzzing following Sunday night’s ROH: Global Wars – Chicago 2017 iPPV.

The ROH iPPV kicked off on Sunday evening with Cody coming out to the ring to cut a promo. After touting the success of the ROH “Global Wars” tour, calling it “the most lucrative tour in ROH history,” the reigning top dog in ROH turned his focus to one of the top dogs in WWE.

Cody went on to blast WWE Superstar Roman Reigns, claiming the reason he wears a vest is to “hide his gut and his failed drug tests,” before finishing by saying what he is really hiding under his vest is “envy.”

From there, Cody turned his attention away from Reigns and on to the second part of a memorable opening segment. He stated that ROH is not an independent company, but instead a club. He asked Cary Silkin to kiss the ring. Silkin opted not to. He then brought in a fan, who was wearing a mask and a Cody t-shirt, to kiss the ring.

Cody wanted to film video footage of the moment for “Being the Elite.” It was at this point, however, that the ROH World Champion was thrown a curve ball.

The fan eventually unmasked while Cody was smiling into his camera, selfie-style, revealing himself to be none other than the returning Dalton Castle. This caused Cody’s smile to quickly turn into a shocked facial expression, as he was immediately suplexed to the mat before being grounded-and-pounded by Castle. Finally, Cody managed to get out of the ring and run to the back to end the segment.

Finally, after defeating the team of Alex Shelley, Chris Sabin, Jonathan Gresham and Jay White along with Adam Page and The Young Bucks in eight-man tag-team action, Cody returned at the end of the show following Kenny Omega’s successful defense of the NJPW United States Championship against Yoshi-Hashi in the main event.

The final segment of the show saw Cody, along with Omega and The Young Bucks, cutting one final promo and having one more laugh to end the evening. This time, it was the four of them looking to borrow a cell phone from a fan in the audience to take a selfie-picture. Ultimately, the person they borrowed a phone from to take the photo was Jimmy Jacobs, who was reportedly released from WWE recently after taking a photo with The Bullet Club and being seen with them during their “Invasion” of RAW.

Jacobs closed out Sunday night’s ROH iPPV by taking a photo with the group while the fans in Chicago chanted his name. Nick Jackson of The Young Bucks said, “sorry we got your ass fired.” After Omega asked for the profanity to stop, Matt Jackson grabbed the mic and said he agrees because he’s a Christian-boy, but noted that they need “one more F-Bomb,” leading to a loud “F*ck The Revival” chant.

