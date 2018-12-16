Cody Comments on Not Appearing on ROH’s MSG Event

During WrestleMania weekend, Ring of Honor has their sold out MSG event, and one of it’s biggest stars of the last two years, Cody, will not be on the event. In an interview with Sports Illustrated, he revealed that he wants to leave that weekend to the men and women of WWE. He also mentioned that if the show was taking place any other weekend that he probably would be doing it.

He said, “It would take a lot for me to be part of the Garden show. I’ve had some special moments in the Garden. Survivor Series was a highlight of my career, my first Rumble, moonsaulting off the cage onto Cesaro. I have a massive amount of respect for Joe Koff and [GM] Greg Gilleland. My exclusivity with Ring of Honor ended a while back and they’ve maintained everything on a handshake deal. I think Greg is a revolutionary in how he allows talent to play with without overproducing. But I can’t imagine me being on that particular show.

After two ‘Supercards’ and breaking my back essentially against Kenny last year, it still can’t change the fact that people are in town for WWE. ROH and NJPW sold that building out and that is massive and special and I love that they did it, but had they did it on another weekend, I’d be more likely to be featured on it. After 10 years with WWE doing ’Mania weekend and two more with ROH, I am leaving that weekend for the boys and girls of the WWE.”