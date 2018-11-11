Cody Injured, Will Miss ROH Global Wars Toronto

Cody announced on his Twitter that he was dealing with a knee issue due to “Going from one side of the crowd to the other last night, teasing a t-shirt toss of all things”.

Going from one side of the crowd to the other last night, teasing a t-shirt toss of all things…heard a loud POP in my knee. Terryfing. Hoping it was just a lil’ meniscus and Sunday I can still deliver. 🤞 — Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) November 10, 2018

He later went on to Tweet an update on the possible injury and informed everyone that he will not be able to wrestle in Toronto and will know the extent of the injury after he gets a MRI later this week.

There will be a replacement for his match against Trent Beretta.