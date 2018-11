As previously noted, Cody suffered some sort of knee injury over the weekend at ROH. He went to the Dr. today and provided the following update on Twitter:

GOOD news is my doctor is fairly confident that my mcl/pcl/acl are structurally sound.

BAD news is the meniscus is fairly damaged, gonna’ require a scope. No dates will be adjusted at the moment, and I’ll definitely still compete in the final battle main event & at WK. pic.twitter.com/PtyK1wpoiz

— Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) November 12, 2018