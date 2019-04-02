Cody Rhodes Announces Top WWE Superstar For Starrcast II

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle has been announced for the loaded Starrcast II convention.

Angle joins The Undertaker as current top WWE Superstars scheduled for the big event, which takes place during All Elite Wrestling’s Double Or Nothing weekend from Las Vegas in late May. This would be almost two months after Angle’s Farewell Match against Baron Corbin at WrestleMania 35.

AEW Executive Vice President Cody Rhodes took to Twitter on Monday night to announce Angle for Starrcast II. He wrote, “It’s true, It’s damn true, Kurt Angle is coming to Starrcast II!”

Starrcast II takes place May 23-26 from the Tuscany Suites & Casinos at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, Nevada. Full details on the convention can be found at Starrcast.com.

You can see Cody’s tweet below along with a list of guests currently advertised for Starrcast II:

The Undertaker aka Mark Calaway

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair

WWE Hall of Famer Sting

Eric Bischoff

Bruce Prichard

Tony Schiavone

WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross

WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler

WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart

WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash

WWE Hall of Famer Scott Hall

WWE Hall of Famer Lita aka Amy Dumas

WWE Hall of Famer Ricky Steamboat

WWE Hall of Famer Sean “X-Pac” Waltman

WWE Hall of Famer Arn Anderson

WWE Hall of Famer JJ Dillon

WWE Hall of Famer Barry Windham

WWE Hall of Famer Tully Blanchard

Tommy Dreamer

Colt Cabana

Magnum TA

Joey Ryan

David Arquette

WWE Hall of Famer The Godfather aka Charles Wright

Jerry Lynn

Konnan

WWE Hall of Famer Terry Funk

Dylan Postle aka Swoggle aka Hornswoggle

Rob Van Dam

Leva Bates

WWE producer “Hurricane” Shane Helms

Brian Pillman Jr

The Blue Meanie

Bill Apter

Madison Rayne

Ashley Massaro

Dan Soder

Mike Lawrence

Ron Funches

LA Park

El Hijo de LA Park

Sean Mooney

Nyla Rose

Kylie Rae

Sonny Kiss

Chuck Taylor

Trent Beretta

Dan St. Germain

WWE Hall of Famers The Rock n’ Roll Express

WWE Hall of Famer Mil Mascaras

WWE Hall of Famer Greg Valentine

Mark Madden

Scott Norton

Angelina Love

Velvet Sky

Vampiro

Brandon Cutler

Sammy Guevara

Ace Romero

Kip Sabian

Jimmy Havoc

Scarlett Bordeaux

Killer Kross

Dave Meltzer

Bryan Alvarez

Matt Mitchell aka Casio

Alex Marvez

Dr. Britt Baker

Cody Rhodes

Brandi Rhodes

The Young Bucks

Kenny Omega

Chris Jericho

Christopher Daniels

Frankie Kazarian

Scorpio Sky

Adam Page

Joey Janela

Penelope Ford

WWE Hall of Famer Billy Gunn

WWE Hall of Famer Stan Hansen

WWE Hall of Famer Jimmy Hart