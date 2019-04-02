Cody Rhodes Announces Top WWE Superstar For Starrcast II

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle has been announced for the loaded Starrcast II convention.
Angle joins The Undertaker as current top WWE Superstars scheduled for the big event, which takes place during All Elite Wrestling’s Double Or Nothing weekend from Las Vegas in late May. This would be almost two months after Angle’s Farewell Match against Baron Corbin at WrestleMania 35.
AEW Executive Vice President Cody Rhodes took to Twitter on Monday night to announce Angle for Starrcast II. He wrote, “It’s true, It’s damn true, Kurt Angle is coming to Starrcast II!”
Starrcast II takes place May 23-26 from the Tuscany Suites & Casinos at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, Nevada. Full details on the convention can be found at Starrcast.com.
You can see Cody’s tweet below along with a list of guests currently advertised for Starrcast II:
The Undertaker aka Mark Calaway
WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle
WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair
WWE Hall of Famer Sting
Eric Bischoff
Bruce Prichard
Tony Schiavone
WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross
WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler
WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart
WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash
WWE Hall of Famer Scott Hall
WWE Hall of Famer Lita aka Amy Dumas
WWE Hall of Famer Ricky Steamboat
WWE Hall of Famer Sean “X-Pac” Waltman
WWE Hall of Famer Arn Anderson
WWE Hall of Famer JJ Dillon
WWE Hall of Famer Barry Windham
WWE Hall of Famer Tully Blanchard
Tommy Dreamer
Colt Cabana
Magnum TA
Joey Ryan
David Arquette
WWE Hall of Famer The Godfather aka Charles Wright
Jerry Lynn
Konnan
WWE Hall of Famer Terry Funk
Dylan Postle aka Swoggle aka Hornswoggle
Rob Van Dam
Leva Bates
WWE producer “Hurricane” Shane Helms
Brian Pillman Jr
The Blue Meanie
Bill Apter
Madison Rayne
Ashley Massaro
Dan Soder
Mike Lawrence
Ron Funches
LA Park
El Hijo de LA Park
Sean Mooney
Nyla Rose
Kylie Rae
Sonny Kiss
Chuck Taylor
Trent Beretta
Dan St. Germain
WWE Hall of Famers The Rock n’ Roll Express
WWE Hall of Famer Mil Mascaras
WWE Hall of Famer Greg Valentine
Mark Madden
Scott Norton
Angelina Love
Velvet Sky
Vampiro
Brandon Cutler
Sammy Guevara
Ace Romero
Kip Sabian
Jimmy Havoc
Scarlett Bordeaux
Killer Kross
Dave Meltzer
Bryan Alvarez
Matt Mitchell aka Casio
Alex Marvez
Dr. Britt Baker
Cody Rhodes
Brandi Rhodes
The Young Bucks
Kenny Omega
Chris Jericho
Christopher Daniels
Frankie Kazarian
Scorpio Sky
Adam Page
Joey Janela
Penelope Ford
WWE Hall of Famer Billy Gunn
WWE Hall of Famer Stan Hansen
WWE Hall of Famer Jimmy Hart
It’s true
It’s damn true
Kurt Angle is coming to Starrcast II! pic.twitter.com/MQaInO2eok
— Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) April 2, 2019