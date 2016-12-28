Cody Rhodes On RAW Segment: “I Hope They Never Know What This Feels Like”

Apparently Cody Rhodes wasn’t too pleased with a particular segment on this week’s RAW.

Cody Rhodes took to social media to comment on this week’s RAW segment that featured Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows in a backstage segment that saw the two rip the head off of a Dusty Rhodes-themed stuffed animal before going on to defeat Goldust and R-Truth in tag-team action.

Rhodes, son of Dusty and brother of Goldust, wrote the following on his official Twitter page after seeing the show: