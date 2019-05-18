It was announced earlier this week that All Elite Wrestling had found a television home. The company will be broadcast on the TNT station, part of Turner. This is the first time that Turner has run a wrestling programme since the death of WCW back in the early 2000s.

Cody Rhodes released a video on the announcement (which you can check out below). Rhodes talked about the gravity of the partnership, saying that “It’s not missed on me. The youngest of the Rhodes family, the weight of that announcement, that pro wrestling is returning to Turner. The last wrestling program to be a part of TNT was WCW Nitro.”

“I want to take a moment to thank you,” Rhodes continued. “Thank you for your passion. Thank you for your loyalty, Thank you for your patience. We can’t do this without you. We don’t intend to do this without you. Let’s go forward. I have a saying amongst my brethren in the Elite: Let’s live forever. I’m not naive enough to think that any of us can live forever, but I think that pro wrestling can create moments that do. And that is what AEW aims to do.”

