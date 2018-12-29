Cody Rhodes Tweets Career Advice To Frustrated WWE Veteran?

Cody Rhodes took to Twitter today and gave some words of encouragement to Zack Ryder.

Ryder tweeted earlier this week about how he went all of 2018 without a RAW TV match, hoping to get one at tonight’s RAW tapings for the New Year’s Eve show. It looks like Ryder won’t be used as he worked the WWE Main Event tapings before RAW began.

Cody responded to Ryder’s tweet, mentioned his big run from a few years back, and made a reference to Pam on The Office. Cody wrote, “Some perspective for you babe…several years ago the biggest star in the world(in MSG), the Rock was standing in the ring and the crowd was chanting “we want Ryder”… Whatever you do now, do it without fear. I mean Pam went and did that Pratt Institute thing…”

Below is Cody’s tweet along with a Home Alone reference from Dolph Ziggler:

