Cody Rhodes vs. Dalton Castle Announced For ROH: The Experience On 2/12

This week, Ring Of Honor (ROH) announced the first officially signed match for their upcoming “ROH: The Experience” event in February.

Official for ROH: The Experience is a bout pitting former WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes, working under the name “The American Nightmare” Cody, against Dalton Castle.

ROH: The Experience goes down live on February 12th from Columbia, Ohio. Below is the official press release with all of the details on the event.

First Match Signed for The Experience: “The American Nightmare” Cody vs. Dalton Castle

The Best Wrestling on the Planet returns to Columbus for a night of the hard-hitting, fast-paced, in-your-face action only Ring of Honor can bring! The Experience comes to the capital city for our debut at Express Live! for what will be the most interactive show in ROH history.

Fans will have the opportunity to choose who will face the Kingdom, or whoever the champions will be, for the ROH World Six Man titles in the main event! For the first time in ROH history, fan voting for those live in Columbus will determine who will compete for the titles. Fans will be able to choose among 10 ROH stars and set the three-man team who could become new World Six Man Champs!

In addition, the ROH Executive Board has been working tirelessly to sign first-time bouts and grudge matches for The Experience. Our return to Columbus last year proved Buckeye State fans are hungry for the Best Wrestling on the Planet and we are committed to delivering a pro wrestling experience unlike any other!

The first match signed for The Experience is a first-time dream match nearly eight months in the making.

“THE AMERICAN NIGHTMARE” CODY vs. DALTON CASTLE

Before Final Battle, before Bullet Club, and before WrestleKingdom, “The American Nightmare” Cody was the hottest free agent in pro wrestling. Cody proved in less than 140 characters the old axiom true – a picture is worth 1,000 words. This list, a list speculated to be one of potential opponents and partners, was worth more.

Near the top of the list was Dalton Castle.

A dream match in its own right, Cody and Castle’s bout at The Experience has elevated significance: Cody has recently teamed with ROH World Champion Adam Cole in a bout against Bobby Fish and Jay Lethal that will air on Ring of Honor Television. With Castle scheduled to face the ROH World Champion at Supercard of Honor XI, Cody now stands as a potential barrier that can soften Castle for his Bullet Club mate ROH World Champion Cole ahead of their bout.

For the very first time, two of the best stars of the wrestling world will collide at The Experience in Columbus! There is nothing like seeing the hard-hitting, fast-paced, in-your-face action of Ring of Honor – join us at Express Live! for The Experience and this first-time dream match!

Live Event: The Experience

Local Time: Sunday, Feb 12, 2017 07:00pm EST

Express Live!

405 Neil Ave

Columbus, Ohio 43215

ALREADY SIGNED …

MAIN EVENT

ROH WORLD SIX MAN TAG TEAM CHAMPIONS THE KINGDOM (MATT TAVEN, VINNY MARSEGLIA, & TK O’RYAN) vs. THREE ROH STARS SELECTED BY ROH FANS!

FIRST-TIME EVER

“AMERICAN NIGHTMARE” CODY vs. DALTON CASTLE

SIGNED TO APPEAR …

ROH WORLD TAG TEAM CHAMPIONS THE YOUNG BUCKS

JAY & MARK BRISCOE

MOTOR CITY MACHINE GUNS

WAR MACHINE

THE TEMPURA BOYZ

THE REBELLION (CAPRICE COLEMAN, KENNY KING, & RHETT TITUS)

JAY WHITE

KELLY KLEIN