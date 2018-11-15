Cody Wrestling His Last ROH Match at Final Battle?

Ring of Honor announced that ROH World Champion Jay Lethal would be defending the title against Cody in the main event of Final Battle at the Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City on Friday December 14th.
Cody commented on the match on his Twitter, claiming that it will be his last ROH match and he will be taking the belt with him into free agency.
Jay was the first match I had in ROH two years ago. He will be my last. And I will take the World Championship into free agency. 🌎 https://t.co/6qlrg6d8vZ
— Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) November 15, 2018