Cody’s First NWA Championship Defense Will Be Against…

Willie Mack.

Cody will be defending the title on 9/29 against Mack at ROH’s Death Before Dishonor TV taping in Las Vegas.

<blockquote class=”twitter-tweet” data-lang=”en”><p lang=”en” dir=”ltr”>BREAKING! <a href=”https://twitter.com/CodyRhodes?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>@CodyRhodes</a> announces his first NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship Match on 9/29 at <a href=”https://twitter.com/ringofhonor?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>@ringofhonor</a> vs… <br><br>Willie Mack <a href=”https://t.co/s6eNnIKdyA”>pic.twitter.com/s6eNnIKdyA</a></p>— NWA (@nwa) <a href=”https://twitter.com/nwa/status/1041464272339918848?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>September 16, 2018</a></blockquote>

<script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″></script>

Cody commented on the match on his Twitter:

<blockquote class=”twitter-tweet” data-lang=”en”><p lang=”en” dir=”ltr”>This was a collaborative decision & I’m glad I got to make the announcement in person.<br><br>9/29 I face <a href=”https://twitter.com/Willie_Mack?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>@Willie_Mack</a> in Las Vegas<br><br>TIX/info: <a href=”https://t.co/UBz4Iawcta”>https://t.co/UBz4Iawcta</a> <a href=”https://t.co/vajTPB5GMp”>https://t.co/vajTPB5GMp</a></p>— Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) <a href=”https://twitter.com/CodyRhodes/status/1041718712384909314?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>September 17, 2018</a></blockquote>

<script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″></script>