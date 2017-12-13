Colin Delaney – WWE Update, The Rock – Jimmy Kimmel Videos, Nikki Bella Talks Wedding

– Nikki Bella gives an update on her wedding planning in this new video from The Bella Twins’ YouTube channel. Nikki and John Cena have not officially announced a date but they have decided on the date & location. Nikki says we are getting closer to the ceremony and she’s beyond excited.

– As noted, former WWE jobber Colin Delaney made his return to WWE TV on last night’s SmackDown from Cincinnati, teaming with Joe Monroe for a squash loss to Rowan & Harper. The man who played Monroe was none other than current Chikara Grand Champion Juan Francisco de Coronado. On a related note, PWInsider reports that Delaney’s return was a one-time thing for now. Delaney did tease more WWE appearances in the future during his post-SmackDown Fallout interview.

– Below are videos from The Rock’s appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live last night to promote the Jumanji movie, which hits theaters on December 20th: