Colt Cabana Files New Lawsuit Against CM Punk In Chicago

The Chicago Sun Times reports that Colt Cabana (Scott Colton) is suing CM Punk (Phillip Brooks) over legal fees related to their recent defamation lawsuit win over WWE’s Dr. Chris Amann.

Cabana has filed a lawsuit against Punk in Cook County Circuit Court for breach of contract & fraud.

Colt’s suit alleges that Punk promised to help him out with the legal bills from the defamation suit. Colt claims Punk told him that he would be “100% covered” in a text message. Punk has allegedly failed to keep that promise and Colt now has unpaid legal bills totaling $513,736. Punk asked Colt to pay half of the legal fees, which would be $256,868.

The lawsuit claims, “Brooks acted with fraud, malice and oppression toward Colton, with the deliberate intention of causing Colton harm.”

Colt is asking for $200,000 in general damages, plus $1 million in punitive & exemplary damages, according to the lawsuit filing.

Colt and Punk were good friends for years and courtroom reports from the recent trial with Amann indicated that they were back on good terms. It’s worth noting that they started out with the same legal team for the case against Amann but Colt did hire his own attorneys. The two had a falling out in 2016 but Colt said in a June 2018 interview that they were cordial, but he hesitated before saying they are still friends.