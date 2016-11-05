Colt Cabana On His ROH Return, Issues With Jim Cornette & More

Colt Cabana recently appeared as a guest on The Rack to promote the release of the Wrestling Road Diaries Volume 3. During the discussion, Cabana spoke about what he feels goes into making good comedy wrestling, as well as what it takes to become a good comedy wrestler.

“You take the idea of wrestling, and that’s hard itself, and I think what people don’t understand is if you then add a crazy different element to it so comedy or high-flying, like if you’re going to do basic, Lou Thesz wrestling, that’s still hard but then when you add an element, like you look at a guy like Richocet or Will Osprey or even a Necro Butcher and you do these different divisions of natural wrestling or basic wrestling; it’s a different part of your brain that’s starting to work and we talk about it in the movie. You have to be a really good, skilled, basic wrestler to then become a good comedy wrestler; it’s not the other way around. You can’t become a comedy wrestler because you failed at being a regular wrestler; it is an art form and is really hard to do. You look at Kikutaro and he’s been wrestling for about 20 years and it’s something you really have to work at.”

Additionally, the host of the popular “Art of Wrestling” podcast touched on his upcoming Ring Of Honor return, which is scheduled to take place at the promotion’s ROH “Final Battle” event on December 2nd.