Condolences For JR On WWE TV, New Snickers Ad With Big Cass, Fans On 205 Live

– Below is a new Snickers ad with Enzo Amore, Big Cass and Becky Lynch:

– Last night’s episode of Talking Smack opened with SmackDown General Manager Daniel Bryan sending his condolences to WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross and his family for the passing of Ross’ wife Jan. This would be the first mention of her passing on WWE TV.

– As seen below, 59% of fans on Twitter gave last night’s WWE 205 Live episode a thumbs up with over 1400 votes. The show ended with WrestleMania 33 opponents Austin Aries and WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville brawling.