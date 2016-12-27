Confirmed Matches For Tonight’s Edition Of 205 Live

In addition to tonight’s episode of SmackDown LIVE, which features the return of John Cena, WWE will also hold the latest edition of the Cruiserweight-themed show, 205 Live.

Scheduled for tonight’s episode of 205 Live, which airs via the WWE Network, will be Jack Gallagher vs. Ariya Daivari in the first-ever “Gentlemen’s Duel” contest.

The main event of this week’s edition of 205 Live will see Rich Swann defend the WWE Cruiserweight Championship against Neville.