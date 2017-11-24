Confirmed Matches For WWE Starrcade & WrestleCade Special Events

North Carolina is the hot bed for pro wrestling this weekend, as the annual WrestleCade convention is officially underway in Winston-Salem and WWE’s “Starrcade” special event goes down in Greensboro on Saturday.

The WrestleCade convention kicked off today and runs through Sunday at the Benton Convention Center with the actual WrestleCade show going down on Saturday at 5pm EST., airing via pay-per-view on FITE TV with Eli Drake vs. Johnny Impact vs. Jack Swagger for the Impact Wrestling Championship, Ryback vs. Joey Mercury and Taya Valkyrie vs. Ivelisse.

Saturday’s WWE Starrcade event at the Greensboro Coliseum is scheduled to feature A.J. Styles vs. Jinder Mahal for the WWE Championship and Charlotte Flair vs. Natalya for the SmackDown Live Women’s Championship inside a steel cage. Also scheduled for the show are Ric Flair, Ricky Steamboat, The Rock ‘N’ Roll Express, Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy.