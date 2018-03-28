Congratulations To The Miz & Maryse On Their Early Arrival

Congratulations to Maryse and WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz on the birth of their first child together last ngiht, a daughter named Monroe Sky Mizanin.

Monroe was originally set to arrive during WrestleMania 34 Week but she’s here early. Below is a tweet from Miz and the announcement from WWE to congratulate them:

Of course our little girl arrived early. Welcome to the world Monroe Sky Mizanin 3/27/18 11:40pm pic.twitter.com/Z3GByZBQah — The Miz (@mikethemiz) March 28, 2018

The Miz and Maryse welcome daughter Monroe Sky Mizanin

Congratulations are in order at Chateau MarMiz! The Miz and Maryse welcomed their first daughter into the world last night.

Monroe Sky Mizanin was born at 11:40 p.m. PT on Tuesday, March 27 at seven pounds, five ounces. Mother and child are resting comfortably.

Please join WWE in welcoming this new addition to the Mizanin family!