Conor McGregor took to Twitter and congratulated new RAW Women’s Champion and new SmackDown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch after her WrestleMania 35 win. He also included a WWE teaser in the tweet.

He wrote, “Congrats to Irelands Becky Lynch, the WWE’s first Champ Champ. Wow! What a match these ladies put on! Ronda Rousey is something special in that ring, as is Charlotte Flair of the Flair dynasty! Stephanie McMahon you are right, I could not do what these athletes do. Or could I…”

You can see McGregor’s full tweet below: