Conor McGregor took to Twitter and congratulated new RAW Women’s Champion and new SmackDown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch after her WrestleMania 35 win. He also included a WWE teaser in the tweet.
He wrote, “Congrats to Irelands Becky Lynch, the WWE’s first Champ Champ. Wow! What a match these ladies put on! Ronda Rousey is something special in that ring, as is Charlotte Flair of the Flair dynasty! Stephanie McMahon you are right, I could not do what these athletes do. Or could I…”
You can see McGregor’s full tweet below:
Congrats to Irelands Becky Lynch, the WWE’s first Champ Champ.
Wow!
What a match these ladies put on! Ronda Rousey is something special in that ring, as is Charlotte Flair of the Flair dynasty!
Stephanie McMahon you are right, I could not do what these athletes do.
Or could I…
— Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) April 8, 2019