Conor McGregor Offers To Help Becky Lynch, Becky Responds

SmackDown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch had a Twitter exchange with UFC star Conor McGregor this week after she responded to an article on how she had channeled her inner McGregor.

Lynch’s original tweet took a friendly shot at the MMA star. He responded with an offer to give her some back-up, which looks like it doubled as a plug for his Proper Twelve whisky brand. Lynch then responded to Conor’s tweet and mentioned how she’s currently carrying two divisions.

McGregor made pro wrestling headlines in 2016 and 2017 amid rumors on a possible deal with WWE. The rumors started after McGregor called WWE Superstars “dweebs” during an interview. Triple H spoke with The Telegraph in the UK last year and and talked about possibly working with Conor.

“He [McGregor] could come over, he’s got it all, man – he’s got the personality, the skills, the talk. He’s an entertainer, for sure,” Triple H told The Telegraph. “What does he walk around at? 180lbs? I have smaller guys now in the WWE. We have 200lb guys who are stars. You don’t need to be 300lbs any more. He could do just as well as Floyd Mayweather when he fought the Big Show. That really worked. Conor could do it for sure.”

Below are the tweets between Conor and Becky:

The Man channels no one. @TheNotoriousMMA & me are bonded as Irish brother & sister. But if I ever got within 2 miles of him I’d break that bond, and his arm, in three short seconds. 😂 I’d be too tempting; he’d completely understand too. Proper12 after.

https://t.co/GNAytrkJ7n — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) November 22, 2018

Call me when you need Proper back up. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) November 22, 2018